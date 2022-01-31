Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 900,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.32% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $207,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Amia Capital LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 629,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.