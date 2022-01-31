BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ opened at $14.29 on Friday. BBQ has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBQ (BBQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.