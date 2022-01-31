Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

