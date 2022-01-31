Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,674.34. 24,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,503. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,850.93 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,838.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,826.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,951 shares of company stock valued at $417,885,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

