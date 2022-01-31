Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 512,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,239,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79.

