Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 90,506 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,755,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,495 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88.

