Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $138,000 Investment in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. 1,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

