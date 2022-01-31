Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.52. 106,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,296,332. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. The company has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

