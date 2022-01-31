Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,684 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.83. 3,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,642. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

