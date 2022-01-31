Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLPH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,285. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

