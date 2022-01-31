Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on the stock.

BWY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($52.89) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,861 ($38.60) on Friday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,706 ($36.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,262.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89.

In related news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.