Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.09) on Thursday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.03. The firm has a market cap of £157.30 million and a PE ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,218.02).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

