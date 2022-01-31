Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Up 94.9% in January

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

