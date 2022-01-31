Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.57. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 14,120 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

