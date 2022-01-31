Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Ossiam raised its position in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.24.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.