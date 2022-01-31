Binamon (BMON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $1.14 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

