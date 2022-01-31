BitMax Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

