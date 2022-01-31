BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$508,500.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of BKI Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$508,500.00 ($363,214.29).
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.