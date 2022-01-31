BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Buys A$508,500.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of BKI Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$508,500.00 ($363,214.29).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

