BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackBerry were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after buying an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 24.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,740,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 74,180 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BB opened at $7.88 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

