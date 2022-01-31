BlackHat (BLKC) Market Cap Tops $870,394.18

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $870,394.18 and approximately $336,310.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

