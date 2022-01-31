BlackRock Inc. Acquires 75,525 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.79% of eXp World worth $163,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 32.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in eXp World by 24.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in eXp World by 95.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 484,800 shares of company stock worth $16,831,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

