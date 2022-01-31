BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,977 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.96% of Otter Tail worth $161,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 210.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTTR. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTTR stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

