BlackRock Inc. Has $175.85 Million Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.93% of City worth $175,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Grace Capital increased its stake in City by 5.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in City by 35.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in City by 106,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 22.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

CHCO stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.