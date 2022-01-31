BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.93% of Momentive Global worth $171,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,852,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.