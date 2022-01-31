BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

MUA stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

