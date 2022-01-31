BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 153,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,995. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
