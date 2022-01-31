BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 54.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 153,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,995. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

