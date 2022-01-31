BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 108.1% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

BNY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.29. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,211. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 214,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

