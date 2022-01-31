Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $227,671.64 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $227,671.64 and $182.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

