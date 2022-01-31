BloombergSen Inc. Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 264.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,348 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total transaction of $26,447,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

