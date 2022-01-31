Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,816 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

