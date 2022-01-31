Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,764 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

