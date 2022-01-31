Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $189.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

