Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Shares of MAA opened at $204.76 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

