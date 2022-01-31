B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.98) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.76) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 609.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 588.96. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

