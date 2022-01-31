BMO Capital Markets Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.61.

TRQ opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 390,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

