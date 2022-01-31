BMO Capital Markets Trims Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Target Price to $65.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of Monro stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. Monro has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monro by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 88,033 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2,244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 74,479 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.