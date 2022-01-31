Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

NYSE:BA traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.09. 454,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,322. The company has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

