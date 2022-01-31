Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 52.1% in January

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BOIVF opened at $5.24 on Monday. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

