Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Boot Barn reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $5.12 on Monday, reaching $90.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,716. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after buying an additional 253,169 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

