Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

BAH opened at $75.25 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

