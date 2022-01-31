Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$45.25

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.11.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE BLX opened at C$31.98 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 125.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.