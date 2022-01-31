Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.08. 82,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,965. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

