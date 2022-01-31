bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost SA/NV’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPOSY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

BPOSY stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

