BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts have commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWAY opened at $7.09 on Monday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

