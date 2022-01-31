Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Spirit Airlines worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

