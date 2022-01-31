Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

