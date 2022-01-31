Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

