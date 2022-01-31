Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $247.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.