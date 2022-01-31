Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 34,354 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,354 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

