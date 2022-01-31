Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $6.44 Million Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $410.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

